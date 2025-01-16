The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be responsible for finishing what they started in 2025, as the prairie franchise has the unique distinction of hosting both the CFL season opener and regular-season finale.

Mosaic Stadium will play host to the Week 1 kickoff of the season on Thursday, June 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET when the Ottawa Redblacks come to town. 21 weeks later, fans in Regina will also get to tie a bow on the campaign when the B.C. Lions stop by on Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Riders have played in both the first and last game of the league schedule.

This year’s slate of home games is certain to be popular with fans as the season opener will be the only contest played at Mosaic on a Thursday night. The lone Sunday game in Saskatchewan this season is the Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on August 31. Additionally, five of the team’s nine home games are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. local or earlier, making them more accessible for families with young kids.

The Riders will play every team in the CFL at least twice — once home and once away — but will clash with the Bombers and Lions three times each. The team has no short weeks on their schedule and will enjoy byes in Week 5, Week 10, and Week 16.

While wrapping up the action in Week 21 may be a unique distinction, the Riders hope their final game will be played three weeks later in Winnipeg. The 112th Grey Cup will take place at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ full schedule can be seen below. All times are local.

Preseason B: Saturday, May 24 — Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg — 2:00 PM

Preseason C: Friday, May 30 — Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan — 7:00 PM

Week 1: Thursday, June 5 — Ottawa @ Saskatchewan — 7:00 PM

Week 2: Saturday, June 14 — Saskatchewan @ Hamilton — 5:00 PM

Week 3: Friday, June 20 — Saskatchewan @ Toronto — 5:30 PM

Week 4: Saturday, June 28 — B.C. @ Saskatchewan — 5:00 PM

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Friday, July 11 — Calgary @ Saskatchewan — 7:00 PM

Week 7: Saturday, July 19 — Saskatchewan @ B.C. — 5:00 PM

Week 8: Friday, July 25 — Edmonton @ Saskatchewan — 7:00 PM

Week 9: Saturday, August 2 — Saskatchewan @ Montreal — 5:00 PM

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Saturday, August 16 — Hamilton @ Saskatchewan — 1:00 PM

Week 12: Saturday, August 23 — Saskatchewan @ Calgary — 5:00 PM

Week 13: Sunday, August 31 — Winnipeg @ Saskatchewan — 5:00 PM

Week 14: Saturday, September 6 — Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg — 2:00 PM

Week 15: Saturday, September 13 — Montreal @ Saskatchewan — 5:00 PM

Week 16: BYE

Week 17: Saturday, September 27 — Saskatchewan @ Edmonton — 5:00 PM

Week 18: Friday, October 3 — Saskatchewan @ Ottawa — 5:30 PM

Week 19: Friday, October 10 — Toronto @ Saskatchewan — 7:00 PM

Week 20: Friday, October 17 — Saskatchewan @ Winnipeg — 6:00 PM

Week 21: Saturday, October 25 — B.C. @ Saskatchewan — 5:00 PM