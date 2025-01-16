Ranking every CFL team’s 2025 schedule reveal

The Canadian Football League finally unveiled their 2025 schedule on Thursday, placating fans who have been moaning about the delayed announcement for the better part of a month.

As has become customary in modern professional sports, many CFL franchises used the schedule release as an opportunity to engage fans and show off their creativity. Some of the best team-generated content of the year drops on this day and most of the social media teams stepped up to the challenge, with a few notable exceptions.

Here are all nine teams’ schedule reveals, ranked from worst to best.

9. Toronto Argonauts

Apparently, the reigning Grey Cup champions are too busy slashing salaries and trading expensive stars to be bothered doing anything creative for the schedule release. As far as schedule graphics go, this one was pretty nice but it got out-classed by the rest of the competition.

The 2025 Argonauts schedule is here 👀🌊 Sign up here to receive updates on tickets for the upcoming season ➡️ https://t.co/6c66dUZi96 pic.twitter.com/gn17VfQ7GT — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 16, 2025

8. Ottawa Redblacks

The Redblacks’ video guru Josh O’Connor recently stepped away from the team to start his own agency and it showed on schedule release day, with nary a single clip coming out of the nation’s capital. Ottawa can claim a slight edge over Toronto because of some unique written content produced by Frankie Benvenuti, but neither team has much to be proud of.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Unsurprisingly, the Riders’ video was extremely well-produced and probably cost a pretty penny to animate. Unfortunately, I don’t think they got any bang for their buck and ended up with a painfully boring reveal.

Things started off promising with a cool shot of a vintage TV and a woman loading a disc into an old GameCube, but the video never delivers on those intriguing visuals. Instead, we are forced to watch three minutes of actual Tetris, with each descending piece representing a game. After spending the whole drawn-out experience waiting for the other shoe to drop, it never does and makes you feel cheated for watching.

6. B.C. Lions

I thought I was the only one who got random GeoGuessr videos in my TikTok feed but apparently, the B.C. Lions do too. This video had Nathan Rourke prove his Canadian knowledge by sitting down to play the online geography game, which has users guess locations based on randomly generated Google Street View images.

Move over @georainbolt GeoRourke is here 📍 The 2025 #BCLIONS schedule is live… time to lock in.https://t.co/6bsEyMqw3g pic.twitter.com/CWVjpQqRwz — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 16, 2025

I wouldn’t be shocked if Rourke is actually a fan of this game — to paraphrase Travis Kelce, you need your quarterback to have a little nerd in him — but the well-executed video probably flew over the heads of most fans. Schedule reveals should be funny and exciting, not niche and academic.

5. Montreal Alouettes

Montreal went with a classic trope for this type of content and rolled out four adorable young Alouettes fans to guess the team name of each opponent based on their logo. Admittedly, the entirely French video loses some of its humour in translation but cuteness is a universal language.

Un dévoilement trop 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒖 🫶

A very 𝒄𝒖𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒚 calendar reveal 🫶#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/0J0jsEWCCk — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) January 16, 2025

Frankly, the Saskatchewan Serpents is a much better name than the Roughriders anyway and the Toronto Ball Ships has a certain ring to it too. My thoughts and prayers are with whoever had to try and keep these kids still for the duration of filming because that seems like a near super-human accomplishment.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Ticats went with a movie theatre theme for their schedule concept and while it was hardly ground-breaking, it was well executed. Coming in at just over 30 seconds long, it is quick and engaging with a clear message to get your popcorn ready for the season.

2025 is going to be a movie 🍿🎥 Check out the full 2025 Hamilton Tiger-Cats schedule, presented by @redtagca, and get your tickets now 🎟️ Which games will you be attending?

🔗 | https://t.co/KtqqDpLvQc pic.twitter.com/zUXKFSlTaa — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) January 16, 2025

Given the potential for hidden easter eggs, it still feels like Hamilton left meat on the bone with this concept. The movie posters and various signage occasionally tried for a play on words with titles like “The Good, The Bad, and The Stamps” but were mostly informative instead of comedic. A few more laughs would have really elevated this piece.

3. Edmonton Elks

The Elks asked themselves the question “Will it blend?” for each of their opponents, putting one poor electric blender through a gauntlet that rivalled the physical toll of the actual season. This is pretty typical internet video fodder and Edmonton’s content team didn’t really push the envelope with any of their jokes, sticking to blending old reliables like poutine for Montreal, watermelon and Pilsner for Saskatchewan, and catnip for Hamilton. The biggest swing was taken at Winnipeg, who were represented by a toy plane and three Grey Cup Ls.

Overall, the whole concept was pretty inoffensive but it isn’t a great metaphor when the blender that represents your team struggles to dispatch several opponents and breaks before the end of the video.

2. Calgary Stampeders

The Stampeders put their new franchise quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr., front and centre in their schedule reveal video, teaching him how to be a true Calgarian while also informing him about several key dates on the calendar. VA certainly won’t be Oscar-nominated for his acting performance but the excellent production quality was a far cry from anything the team has attempted in the past.

Watch Vernon Adams Jr. learn how to be a Calgarian! Oh, and also our 2025 schedule release video 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VLMQ7mPlS6 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) January 16, 2025

There were a couple of decent zingers sent in the direction of B.C. for its rainy weather, a call to empathy for the plight of Edmontonians, and a joke about the controversial Travelling Light sculpture near the airport that I assume is funny if you live in the city. Unfortunately, Calgary can’t be ranked any higher because they didn’t actually reveal the schedule in their schedule reveal video, opting to highlight three games and flash the rest on the screen at the very end if you stuck around.

1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

There is no use debating it, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are the gold standard of CFL social media teams, landing at the top of these rankings yet again. They have perfected the art of trolling, routinely going further and more personal with their shots at other teams than anyone else would dare. This year’s reveal video is a true masterpiece, lampooning every opponent with Hinge dating profiles that were laugh-out-loud funny.

roses are red bombers are blue we like hot meals for breakfast and Calgary, your players would too. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/H8t2O1ft5a — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 16, 2025

While the quip about Saskatchewan’s greatest fear being goalposts may be a little dated, others landed so hard they knocked the wind out of you as a viewer. Hamilton’s life goal being to win a Grey Cup this century, B.C. asking for advice on being in a love triangle, and Calgary admitting that their simple pleasures are bagels and cereal were absolute home runs — with bonus points for the last joke coming directly from exclusive 3DownNation reporting.

However, the hardest punch was landed against Toronto, with their profile, featuring Chad Kelly’s picture, being banned for violating community guidelines. No other team except Winnipeg would dare to be that risqué in their content, which is why they are the best follow in the CFL.