Manitoba Bisons promote longtime DC Stan Pierre to head coach

The University of Manitoba has promoted longtime defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Stan Pierre to be their new head coach.

Pierre, who has spent 27 seasons as an assistant with the Bisons, was one of four finalists interviewed to replace Brian Dobie, who recently retired following his 29th season at the helm. Also interviewed were QB coach Cory Waldbauer, former special teams coordinator Ryan Karhut, and UBC offensive coordinator Stevenson Bone — who was announced on Thursday as the new head coach at the University of Alberta.

“There is no question that Stan is one of the best football coaches and minds in the country of Canada. I consider him to be one of the best friends that I’ve had in my life. When the chips have been down, he’s been an incredible friend above all else,” Dobie said in a statement. “Our partnership over three decades has built this program to where it is now. Stan is exactly the leader to continue to move Bisons football upward and forward.”

Pierre started with the Bisons as a linebackers coach in 1998 and was promoted to defensive coordinator the following season, eventually adding assistant head coach to his title in 2005. During his tenure, he has helped the team capture three Hardy Cup titles and win one Vanier Cup.

Himself a former Canada West all-star as a player, Pierre has coached 46 defensive players to conference honours, 28 to U Sports All-Canadian selections, and seven to major national awards. 23 of his former athletes have made it to the CFL, while defensive linemen Israel Idonije and David Onyemata have both had productive NFL careers under his stewardship.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be named the next head football coach at the University of Manitoba,” Pierre said as part of the announcement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to mentor the young men and women in our program as they strive to achieve their goals in academics and athletics.“

The Bisons went 7-1 this past year to finish atop the Canada West standings, though the team suffered an upset 28-25 loss to the Regina Rams in the conference semifinal.