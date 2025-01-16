Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros collects $100,000 offseason roster bonus

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros has collected a $100,000 off-season roster bonus.

That $100,000 was due January 15 and is part of his $600,000 compensation for the 2025 season. It’s the final year on his current contract in which he’ll earn $1.8 million total.

The 36-year-old completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards with 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions last season. He rushed 23 times for 168 yards, 7.3 per carry. Collaros led the Blue and Gold to an 11-7 record, first place in the West Division and a fifth straight Grey Cup appearance.

Through 148 games — 130 starts — the six-foot, 220-pound QB has compiled an 83-47 win-loss record while completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 32,935 yards with 119 touchdowns against 101 interceptions. He’s carried the football 243 times for 1,323 yards, 5.4 per carry, with 10 touchdowns.

The Steubenville, Oh. native has won three Grey Cups, two as a starter, led the CFL in passing yards three times, earned two Most Outstanding Player awards and been named a three-down league all-star two times. He has started 64 games for the Blue Bombers, throwing for 16,117 yards and 109 touchdowns against 50 interceptions.

Collaros has thrown for over 4,000 yards in three straight seasons. He’ll aim to keep the streak going this year and end Winnipeg’s CFL championship game losing streak in the process. Winnipeg will host the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The Bombers begin the 2025 CFL regular season with a bye in Week 1 and host the B.C. Lions in Week 2.