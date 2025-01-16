Alberta Golden Bears hire former Western QB, UBC OC Stevenson Bone as head coach

The University of Alberta has named Stevenson Bone as its new head football coach.

Bone is the 29th head coach in program history. He follows Chris Morris, who left the job after 12 seasons in October to become president of the Edmonton Elks.

“Stevenson brings a unique combination of intellect, strategy, and passion to this program,” athletic director Leah Pezer said in a statement. “As one of the most talented young coaches in the game, he embodies everything we strive for at the UofA — excellence in performance, a commitment to academics, and building strong, unified teams.”

Bone most recently served as offensive coordinator at the University of British Columbia from 2022 to 2024, helping to lead the Thunderbirds to the Canada West playoffs in all three seasons. He was instrumental in the team’s Hardy Cup victory in 2023 and run to the Vanier Cup, calling an offence that finished in the top two in the conference every season he was there.

The native of Darien, Conn. began his coaching career in 2019 at the University of Guelph, where he spent three years as running backs coach and manager of football operations. Highly regarded as a QB coach and offensive play-caller, Bone is the only Canadian to coach quarterbacks at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in Thibodeaux, La.

“The Golden Bears are not just a team, but a 115-year legacy. I’m here to ignite the passion in every player, to turn potential into triumphs and to inspire our players to surpass their own expectations,” Bone said as part of the announcement. “Taking the helm of this program is an honour, and my strategy is clear; emphasize the value of discipline, foster teamwork, and cultivate a culture of relentless improvement. We’re going to hit the ground running, blending tradition with innovation to make Alberta one of the top programs in the country.”

Bone suited up as a backup quarterback for Western University, helping the Mustangs to a Vanier Cup win in 2017 and contributing to two Yates Cup titles. A two-time Academic All-Canadian, he graduated with an honours B.A. and a master’s degree in Kinesiology.

As a high schooler, Bone won a Connecticut state championship in 2008 before playing CEGEP football at John Abbott College and Vanier College. He is the son of two-time Vanier Cup champion quarterback and 1978 Hec Crighton Trophy winner Jamie Bone.