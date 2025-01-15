Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign DB Evan Holm to one-year extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Evan Holm to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. Per source, the extension includes a $40,000 signing bonus and is worth $135,000 in hard money.

The five-foot-eleven, 180-pound native of Edina, Minn. made 85 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, nine pass knockdowns, and one fumble return this past season, making 18 starts at field-side halfback. He remained a starter during the postseason.

The University of North Dakota product has played three seasons with the Blue Bombers, recording 170 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks over 45 games, making 40 starts. He was named All-West Division in 2023.

The 26-year-old played 47 collegiate games with the Fighting Hawks and made 25 starts. He was named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference as a redshirt senior.