Star pending free agent LB Wynton McManis ‘omni-important’ for Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have let Wynton McManis know how vital he is to the team.

“He is a very important piece and we’ve expressed that he’s omni-important,” general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons said from the CFL’s winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C.

“He is the number one priority. We will make the steps that we feel that are necessary to make sure that he is an Argonaut. He’s in a situation where he is one of our higher-paid players. We’ve climbed part of the mountain already, we’ll see what it takes.”

The 30-year-old linebacker is currently a pending free agent. He was the highest-paid linebacker in the three-down league last year, earning over $200,000. McManis was the best player on the field for the Double Blue in the 111th Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording six tackles and one interception, which he returned 58 yards to set up a touchdown.

“I think it’ll get done,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “Those guys have to go through the negotiations. We’ve got to do what’s best for our salary cap to bring everybody back that we can. Those guys also have their wants and what they need as far as finances.”

Through 42 regular season games with the Argos, McManis has registered 224 tackles, 11 special teams stops, eight sacks, seven interceptions, scored three touchdowns, and forced one fumble. His son and daughter were born in Toronto, the city the six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker calls home.

“I want to get it done. Once I get back in town, we’ll link up. It’s going to get close — been texting back and forth. Looking forward to getting back and talking with those guys,” Dinwiddie said.

Since signing with the Argos in 2022, McManis has been named a CFL all-star twice and the team has won two Grey Cups in three seasons.