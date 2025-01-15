Stampeders extend recently-acquired DE Folarin Orimolade through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders have reached a contract extension with American defensive end Folarin Orimolade to keep him with the club through 2026.

Orimolade, who was already under contract for 2025, was acquired via trade from the Toronto Argonauts on January 10. He was due a $100,000 offseason roster bonus under the terms of his previous deal, which may have led to the renegotiation. He was scheduled to make $220,000 in hard money next season under the terms of his previous contract.

The 29-year-old made 17 defensive tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble with the Argonauts this past season, helping the team win the 111th Grey Cup.

The five-foot-nine, 229-pound Washington, D.C. native started his career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 and spent four seasons with the team prior to signing with Toronto as a free agent in 2023. He has made 105 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions over 68 career regular-season CFL games, winning two Grey Cups. He was named East Division all-star in 2023.