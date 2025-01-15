Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Oklahoma product Rondell Bothroyd

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

The six-foot-three, 273-pound made 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery over 13 games as a senior at the University of Oklahoma in 2023.

The native of Manchester, Conn. started his collegiate career at Wake Forest University where he made 136 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over 48 games. He was twice named All-ACC honourable mention.

Bothroyd went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft before signing with the Buffalo Bills. he registered a sack during the preseason but didn’t make the club’s final roster.