Kyle Walters not ruling out Winnipeg Blue Bombers retaining Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen

Star receivers Kenny Lawler and Dalton Schoen are still without contracts for 2025, but general manager Kyle Walters isn’t ruling out the possibility of Winnipeg retaining both.

“You have funds allocated for different spots and sometimes things change quickly,” said Walters from the CFL’s winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday. “Last year, it didn’t seem possible that — I believe it was Brady (Oliveira) and Dalton (Schoen who needed contracts) — and then right at the last minute, (offensive lineman) Jamarcus (Hardrick) went to (Saskatchewan) and freed up some money. It’s tough to say what’s going to happen over the next few weeks, so anything can happen, I guess.”

Lawler suffered a fractured arm in Winnipeg’s season-opener this past year, which caused him to miss eight games. He finished the season with 41 receptions for 662 yards and four touchdowns and dominated the West Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, catching four passes for 177 yards and three scores to help the Blue Bombers reach a fifth-straight Grey Cup. The native of Pomona, Calif. has won two Grey Cups in Winnipeg and was named All-CFL in 2021.

The 30-year-old has consistently expressed enthusiasm about being a member of the Blue Bombers, though it’s worth noting he left the team once before. Lawler signed with Edmonton as a free agent in 2022 on a deal that paid him $305,000, though he later expressed regret for the move, cautioning other free agents not to go to Edmonton. He returned to Winnipeg in 2023 and has made $250,000 and $285,000, respectively, over the past two years.

Schoen played only three games this past year before suffering a torn ACL, which cost him the rest of the season. In November, he indicated that he expects to be back to 100 percent at least one month before training camp gets underway in 2025, whether he’s in Winnipeg or elsewhere. The 28-year-old native of Overland Park, Kan. has made 155 catches for 2,822 yards and 26 touchdowns over 37 career games, earning two All-CFL selections. He made $230,000 last season.

The Blue Bombers have already lost one starting receiver as Ontaria Wilson, who recorded 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2024, recently signed with the New York Jets. The team made a move to help compensate for his departure, signing Dillon Mitchell on Monday following his release from Edmonton. The six-foot, 190-pound native of Memphis, Tenn. will earn just under $150,000 on a one-year deal with Winnipeg, according to a source, after making 130 catches for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns over 45 games with the Elks.

Walters hinted that Mitchell’s addition could be a sign of things to come as the team plans to dip into the free-agent market a little more than it has in recent years.

“I do anticipate us (being more active in free agency), you saw it with us signing Dillon this week. I think we’ll augment a piece here or there, I think more so than other years where we’ve been very stagnant and I don’t know that we’ve done much in free agency,” he said. “There’s a bunch of variables — we’ve got some money set aside for some pieces still and depending on how those shake down, we’ll have to pivot. It’s very, very fluid once you get to this time of year with allocating funds and how those funds are spent. If somebody doesn’t want them, what’s the next plan and the next plan?”

League sources have indicated that the CFL’s receiver market is expected to come down this offseason as teams shift resources elsewhere. Look no further than Ed Hervey, Edmonton’s general manager, who went on an epic rant about refusing to pay another $300,000 to three-time All-CFL selection Eugene Lewis. That doesn’t mean Lawler and Schoen won’t be able to cash in — they’re two of the best receivers in the league — only that their earning potential might be a little lower than it was in recent years.

The Blue Bombers are still without an offensive coordinator for 2025 following Buck Pierce’s departure to the B.C. Lions. Walters doesn’t see that as an obstacle for retaining players, indicating it hasn’t been raised as a concern in negotiations with pending free agents.

“I find the most important thing with players wanting to re-up is the value of their contracts,” said the 51-year-old native of St. Thomas, Ont. “It would be true so far this year, I would say, so no one’s really asked about that — they ask about the dollar value.”

Walters said he recently spoke to Tyrell Ford’s agent, who indicated his client is focused solely on pursuing the NFL. If Ford doesn’t sign an NFL contract this offseason, league sources have suggested he could become the highest-paid defensive back in the CFL. Given that Winnipeg generally doesn’t pay top-dollar for defensive backs, it’s tough to envision him staying in Bomberland.

For what it’s worth, Tre Ford, Tyrell’s twin brother and collegiate teammate, recently signed a three-year extension with the Elks. Hervey said on Tuesday that he’d like to use free agency to add experience to Edmonton’s secondary, so it’s easy to see a possible fit for Tyrell in the Alberta capital. If not, there will certainly be no shortage of other teams looking to court the ratio-breaking All-CFL cornerback.

Left guard Liam Dobson is another one of Winnipeg’s key pending free agents. There’s no question the 26-year-old played well this past season, though some in CFL circles would argue his All-West Division selection came in part due to a lack of competition. Regardless, it’s clear the former first-round pick is due a lot more money coming off his rookie deal, which is something the Blue Bombers might not be able to afford.

“The offensive line market for Canadians is pretty high for some of these guys and Liam was an all-star and did very well as a starter,” said Walters. “His agent, rightfully so, is expecting a very big raise. He’s part of that interesting puzzle of how to make it all work.”

Gabe Wallace drew rave reviews from teammates in his limited action at guard before suffering a knee injury that kept him out of six games. The University at Buffalo product faced questions regarding his athleticism during last year’s draft process but he’s a stellar run blocker with a massive frame at six-foot-six and 340 pounds. He could be an option to take Dobson’s spot, though he’s never previously started a CFL game. Veteran backup Tui Eli could also be a candidate for the job, though he started only one matchup in 2024.

Regardless, expect the Blue Bombers to look different in 2025 — even if Lawler and Schoen stick around for another season.