Edmonton Elks release Canadian punter Jake Julien to pursue NFL

The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian punter Jake Julien to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. It remains unclear which team he is joining.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist punted 107 times for 5,773 yards this past season, leading the CFL in gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the league lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

Julien was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft. He chose to return to school for his final year of eligibility at Eastern Michigan University and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released in training camp.

The native of Barrie, Ont. played five NCAA seasons for the Eagles, punting 221 times in 54 games and averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards. Julien was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

Julien worked out for at least six NFL teams this offseason, including the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings. The Elks will retain his exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.