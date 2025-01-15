3DownNation Podcast: Hervey rants, Orimolade gets traded, Dickenson defends Stamps

3Down Staff
Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss their takeaways from the CFL’s offseason winter meetings, Ed Hervey’s epic rant about contract negotiations with Eugene Lewis, Dave Dickenson defending the Calgary Stampeders, a blockbuster trade between the Argonauts and Stampeders, off-field changes in Winnipeg, Hamilton, and Edmonton, and whether or not the Blue Bombers can keep Kenny Lawler and Dalton Schoen.

