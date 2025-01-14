Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Canadian DL Cleyon Laing

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive lineman to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2026. He was a pending free agent.

“Cleyon’s importance to our football club cannot be overstated,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “He is an elite Canadian defensive lineman, and one of the pillars of our leadership group both on and off the field. We are extremely pleased to have him locked in for two more years.”

The 34-year-old made 25 defensive tackles and four sacks this past season, starting all 18 regular-season games with the Redblacks, his fourth season with the team.

The native of Edmonton, Alta. has been a four-time All-East Division selection over his eleven-year career with the Toronto Argonauts and Redblacks, recording 246 defensive tackles, 50 sacks, and four forced fumbles over 142 career regular-season games. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.