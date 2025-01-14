Official: Geroy Simon hired as general manager at University of Maryland

Longtime CFL player and personnel man Geroy Simon has officially been hired as the executive director of revenue share management and general manager of the University of Maryland’s football program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geroy home to Maryland after an illustrious career as a player and front office executive in the CFL,” said athletic director Damon Evans in a statement. “His experience in building rosters, working with cap management, business operations, and contract negotiations coupled with his history as a Terrapin legend make him the perfect candidate for this new position at his alma mater. We can’t wait to see the impact Geroy makes with our Maryland programs.”

Multiple reports in late December indicated that Simon was headed to Sacramento State but he ended up joining his alma mater. The native of Johnstown, Pa. played at Maryland from 1993 to 1996 and led the ACC in receptions and receiving yards as a sophomore. He still sits second in school history with 185 career receptions and sixth with 2,059 receiving yards, while adding 11 total touchdowns.

“Coming home to College Park and working for the Maryland athletic department is a dream come true,” said Simon. “I am extremely appreciative of Damon Evans for this new-era role in the changing landscape of college athletics. I am excited to showcase my expertise from a decade of working in the front office in professional sports to help the Terps as the executive director of revenue share management and general manager working with our programs.”

Simon played 15 seasons in the CFL as a receiver with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He made 1,029 catches for 16,352 yards and 103 touchdowns, won three Grey Cups and one Most Outstanding Player award, and earned six All-CFL selections. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

The 49-year-old has a decade of experience working in CFL personnel departments with Saskatchewan, B.C., and Edmonton, serving as an area scout, personnel assistant, director of Canadian scouting, draft coordinator, director of Global scouting, assistant general manager, and interim general manager. He was a finalist for the general manager position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this offseason.