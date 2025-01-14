Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor invited to 2025 Senior Bowl

Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor has been invited to the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game.

The redshirt sophomore from Medicine Hat, Alta. logged two impressive campaigns for Stanford University before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the second year that underclassmen are allowed to attend the Senior Bowl under new NFL regulations.

Ayomanor recorded 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 games for the Cardinals — including a memorable 294-yard, three-touchdown performance against future Heisman Trophy winner and projected top-five NFL draft pick Travis Hunter in 2023. He went on to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA that season.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound target was named second-team All-ACC in 2024, building off an honourable mention All-PAC 12 selection from 2023. He was also named to Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-American team that year.

Ayomanor committed to the Cardinals in 2022 as a three-star recruit after finishing his high school education at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. At the time, he turned down offers from California, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.

This marks the sixth consecutive year a Canadian player has been invited to attend the Senior Bowl, which is regarded as the gold standard for college all-star games. In 2024, Arizona Cardinals’ offensive lineman Isaiah Adams and New York Giants’ tight end Theo Johnson attended, while Cincinnati Bengals’ tight end Tanner McLachlan was invited but had to bow out due to injury.

Other prominent Canadians to receive Senior Bowl invites in recent years include Falcons’ offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, Bengals’ running back Chase Brown, Eagles’ safety Sydney Brown, Ravens’ outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, Cardinals’ edge defender Jesse Luketa, Chargers’ receiver Josh Palmer, Rams’ offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, Commanders’ cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, free agent receiver Chase Claypool, and Cowboys’ defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Ayomanor is currently viewed as a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though his stock could rise rapidly with a strong Senior Bowl showing. By declaring for the NFL Draft, Ayomanor will also be entered into the 2025 CFL Draft, though he will likely fall to the late rounds or go entirely unselected due to the substantial NFL interest.

Invited players will report for practice on January 28 in Mobile, Alabama. The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network.