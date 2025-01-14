The B.C. Lions have signed American running back Qadree Ollison to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-one, 232-pound ball-carrier was a fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team, before spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 24 career NFL games, he rushed 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns while catching five passes for 19 yards and recording eight special teams tackles.

While with the Jaguars, Ollison was teammates with Lions’ starting quarterback Nathan Rourke and was on the receiving end of his viral preseason touchdown pass against Dallas. That highlight-reel play was shown on the Jumbotron at BC Place stadium, introducing the Niagara Falls, N.Y. native to fans nearly two years before he would join the team.

There’s some history with these two 🔥 Newly acquired Running Back Qadree Ollison caught Nathan Rourke’s first touchdown in 2023 NFL preseason 🏈#BCLions pic.twitter.com/vqJXkcqids — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 14, 2025

Collegiately, Ollison played 52 games over four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was named ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015. The two-time second-team All-ACC selection ran the ball 529 times for 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 50 receptions for 375 yards and three majors through the air.