B.C. Lions ‘close’ to re-signing CFL all-star, Canadian receiver Justin McInnis

The B.C. Lions are “close” to re-signing CFL all-star and Canadian receiver, Justin McInnis, according to general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“We’re in discussions. Things are going really, really well. You saw what he’s capable of, so he’s been a priority for us,” Rigmaiden said from the league’s winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C. “I think Justin wants to be here, which helps. In terms of timeline, don’t know if I could give you that, but talks have been very, very good, and expect good things moving forward.”

McInnis led the three-down league with 1,469 yards on 92 receptions and seven touchdowns in 18 games last season. That was his first 1,000-yard campaign after setting a new career-high with 690 yards in 2023. The Pierrefonds, Que. native’s receiving yards total was the highest by a Canadian-born player in the CFL this century.

McInnis became the sixth national player to lead the CFL in receiving yards: Andy Fantuz (2010), Dave Sapunjis (1993, 1995), Tony Gabriel (1976-1977), Jim Young (1972), and Terry Evanshen (1966-1967).

The six-foot-five, 210-pound target was selected in the first-round, sixth overall during the 2019 CFL Draft coming out of Arkansas State University. He dressed for 33 games over three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 48 catches for 596 yards and two touchdowns while in Green and White.

McInnis started his collegiate career at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. He transferred to the Red Wolves in 2016 and suited up in 33 career NCAA games, recording 120 catches for 1,631 yards and 10 touchdowns.