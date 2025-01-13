Montreal Alouettes sign QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson to contract extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed McLeod Bethel-Thompson to a contract extension for the 2025 season.

“He’s still very capable of winning games for you, and in the meantime, we’ve got a guy that can help mentor Davis (Alexander) and be there for support when that’s needed, and then be able to step in when that’s needed as well,” said head coach Jason Maas.

“I love our quarterback room. I love all four of the guys that we’re bringing in and have. I know that position, which always needs to be a strength of your football team, I know that’s what it is for us.”

Montreal acquired Bethel-Thompson’s rights from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for Cody Fajardo last month. Fajardo, who was already under contract for 2025, has since renegotiated his deal with the Elks to become the backup to Tre Ford. Bethel-Thompson, meanwhile, was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

The native of San Francisco, Calif., who will turn 37 in July, threw for 3,748 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with the Edmonton Elks this past season, going 3-10 as a starter. His agent, Ferrell Elliott, told 3DownNation in December that Bethel-Thompson is open to being a backup at this stage of his career, though the veteran passer hasn’t spoken publicly since he was traded to the Alouettes.

“You look at age for a quarterback, when I watched (Bethel-Thompson) play last year, he ain’t slowing down. He’s not considered a running guy, but he can actually move his feet very well, much like Tom Brady late in his career. He’s a guy that knows the pocket very well, still has the arm strength, and makes good decisions,” said Maas.

“He’s all about what we are, he’s a team guy, he loves culture — winning is a byproduct of that. Everybody later in their career wants to win — you want to win every year, but I think we do things the right way and things that are on board with how he thinks. I’ve definitely respected him and made that very clear to him how much we respect him, that’s part of the reason the trade happened, so that we could have the opportunity to speak with him and talk to him and sell him on Montreal.”

Maas reiterated that Alexander will be Montreal’s starting quarterback in 2025, saying he’s “proven himself with the limited exposure he’s had.” The 26-year-old has thrown for 1,492 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions over three seasons with Montreal and went 4-0 as a starter this past season while Fajardo was out due to a hamstring injury.

Over 90 career CFL games, Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 17,009 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions as a member of the Toronto Argonauts and Elks, earning two All-East Division selections and winning two Grey Cups, including one as a starter.