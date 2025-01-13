Two years for Jameer: Saskatchewan Roughriders extend LB Thurman through 2026

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

The six-foot, 230-pound Thurman was a West Division all-star in 2024, his first season in Green and White. The 29-year-old middle linebacker played in 17 regular season games for the Riders, amassing 76 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, two special teams tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one pass knockdown, and three fumble recoveries.

The native of Chicago, Ill. also started in both postseason games, tallying an additional 13 defensive tackles. He served as the captain of the defence throughout the 2024 season.

Prior to signing with the Riders, Thurman spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2017-18, 2021-22). In 98 career CFL games, he has recorded 442 defensive tackles, 33 special teams tackles, 12 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 11 forced fumbles. He scored his first defensive touchdown on a pick-six in Week 3 of last year.

Thurman won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018 before signing with the Chicago Bears that offseason. The Indiana State product made 16 tackles during the 2019 NFL preseason but was released at the end of training camp.