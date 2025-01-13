Scooped up: Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign DL Malik Carney

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Malik Carney to a contract extension.

The six-foot-three, 245-pound defender played 13 regular season games with the team this past season, making 26 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass knockdown. He also played in the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, making six defensive tackles, one sack, and one pass knockdown.

Carney spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he made 81 tackles, five special teams tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles over 41 games.

The native of Alexandria, Va. played 36 collegiate games at the University of North Carolina where he made 176 defensive tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four pass knockdowns, nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He subsequently had NFL stints with the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos, though he never saw any regular season action.