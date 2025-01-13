The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract extension to keep him with the team in 2025.

The 30-year-old blocker originally signed with Ottawa last offseason and started 17 games at guard for the team in 2024.

“We are thrilled to have Dariusz back for another year,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “He is a physical contributor on our offensive line, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our football club.”

A native of Clifton, N.J., Bladek qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother and was selected 11th overall in the second round of the 2017 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Bethune-Cookman product spent three seasons in Regina before joining the Toronto Argonauts in 2020, helping that franchise win a Grey Cup two years later. He left the Double Blue last season after missing the entire 2023 campaign with an ankle injury.

Through seven CFL seasons, Bladek has dressed for 66 career games with the Riders, Argos, and Redblacks.