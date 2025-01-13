Jason Maas expects Tyson Philpot to be ‘full go’ come Montreal Alouettes training camp

The Montreal Alouettes should have star receiver Tyson Philpot back for the start of the 2025 season, according to head coach Jason Maas.

The 24-year-old native of Delta, B.C. suffered a foot injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 10, which ultimately proved to be season-ending. According to an article from the team’s website, Philpot suffered torn ligaments in his foot when it got twisted awkwardly during a tackle. He described the injury, which required the installation and subsequent removal of a screw, as “kind of a fluke.”

“I think he had the last surgery he needed to correct or to pull out whatever needed to be pulled out of his foot there. Now he’s on the mend and the expectation is he’s going to be ready for training camp full go,” Maas told reporters via videoconference on Monday.

“But with these types of injuries — the way he has to rehab and the things that he has to be able to do to be the type of player he is — may take a little bit more time, but I know how hard he’s working, and I know the medical outlook looks very good. So, just holding my breath all offseason, hoping there’s no setbacks and he’ll be on the field for us as fast as possible.”

Philpot had an exceptional start to the 2024 season, making 58 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns over nine games. At the halfway point of the season, he was considered the consensus front-runner for Most Outstanding Player in the East Division and arguably the entire CFL.

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound receiver was originally the ninth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Calgary. He has since made 144 receptions for 1,770 yards and 12 touchdowns over 40 regular-season games, won the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie award, and Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian.