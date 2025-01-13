Contracts talks ‘ongoing’ between Edmonton Elks, CFL’s highest-paid receiver Eugene Lewis

The Edmonton Elks are in discussions with star receiver Eugene Lewis regarding a contract extension. The CFL’s highest-paid receiver from last year is a pending free agent.

“Those talks are ongoing,” head coach Mark Kilam said. “Geno, he’s a special player. He also has a super high price tag, that’s common knowledge. We’re going to have to figure all the details of that out.”

Lewis registered 74 receptions for 1,070 yards with a league-leading 10 touchdowns in 2024. He earned $320,000 while playing in all 18 regular season games and developed noticeable chemistry with athletic Canadian quarterback Tre Ford.

“He did have success with Tre last year. That touchdown streak, all those things. We’re going to have to see how that plays out,” Kilam said.

Lewis has played 97 games over seven seasons in the CFL, notching 398 catches for 6,261 yards with 41 touchdowns, including three 1,000-yard seasons. He has been named a CFL all-star three times, including this past year, an East Division all-star three times, and a West Division all-star once.

The Norristown, Pa. native’s best CFL season came in 2022 when he made 91 receptions for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns with the Montreal Alouettes. He earned the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player award for his efforts that year.

If not re-signed by Tuesday, Feb. 11 at noon EST, Lewis would hit the open market.