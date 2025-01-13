BetMGM Promo Code for Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Rams

New users looking to bet on the Vikings vs. Rams on Monday can sign up with a BetMGM promo code that will hand out up to $1,500 in bonuses.

As one of the leading sportsbooks in the industry, BetMGM offers a secure sportsbook with an excellent reputation.

Offer valid in the U.S. only.

Up to $1,500 Welcome Bonus at BetMGM Sportsbook Up to $1,500 Welcome Bonus at BetMGM Sportsbook Up to $1,500 In Bonus Bets Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win*

*Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Use Bonus Code: PLAYBONUS Play Now

BetMGM Bonus and Sportsbook Promo for Monday Night Football

Betting with BetMGM Sportsbook is incredibly easy, and there’s no need for a promo code. Simply follow one of our 3DownNation links to access the BetMGM registration page. We also provide a step-by-step guide to make signing up effortless. With BetMGM, you can start betting on Monday Night Football in just a few minutes.

How to Sign Up at BetMGM Sportsbook

There are just a few steps necessary to sign up with BetMGM:

Click our link to the BetMGM Sportsbook sign-up page.

Provide your details (you must be 21+).

Choose from BetMGM’s secure banking options to fund your account.

Bet on Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Rams.

Use BetMGM’s fast and reliable withdrawal options to collect your winnings quickly.

Best bet for BetMGM promo code

The Rams are a rare home underdog in the NFL playoffs — though this game will be played in Arizona due to wildfires in LA. the Vikings put together the second-best record in the NFC but came up short of winning their division. The Vikings still look like the team to beat in this matchup but after the way they struggled in Week 18, it is fair to wonder if they can maintain their winning ways.

Sam, Darnold had his worst game of the season and if he doesn’t play significantly better, the Rams will surely win. Even if Darnold plays like he has all season, we still like LA to win this one, as Matt Stafford has a strong history as a clutch playoff performer.