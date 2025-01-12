Saskatchewan QB Jake Maier views move to Riders as ‘reset’ for CFL career

A fresh start in a new situation can be all a player needs to find success and Jake Maier’s opportunity to find greener grass in Saskatchewan could bring just that.

“It is a reset, truth be told. I had some good times in Calgary, had some struggles. I feel like I’ve been on both sides of the fence early in my career which has given me so many valuable life lessons and experiences that are now going to carry me in this next chapter,” Maier said.

“What is allowing me to be as comfortable and confident as I am walking into this situation is there is a lot of familiarity with people in the building. It’s taking a step back and starting over, but also with people that I know are good people, that I trust and respect. I know they have the ability to get the most out of me.”

The Roughriders acquired Maier’s negotiation rights from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2025 CFL draft on December 23. The Green and White signed him to a one-year contract, keeping him in the land of the living skies through the 2025 season.

“It’s well noted at this point, the relationships that I have with some of the players that are already on the team The coaches that were on the staff with me when I was in Calgary made my early years of my career really comfortable, challenged me and pushed me to improve daily. I wanted to be able to put myself in an environment again where that was present. I have tons of respect for the organization,” Maier said.

“I’ve been a competitor versus Saskatchewan for a few years and I always enjoyed my time playing in Regina. Then hearing the tradition and things that make Saskatchewan so special was a pretty easy sell for me. I enjoy the history of the game and I know how rich that history is with this province, to this fan base, and the connection with coach [Marc] Mueller and coach [Corey] Mace made that decision pretty simple for me.”

The six-foot, 227-pound QB took over as the primary starter in Calgary midway through the 2022 campaign. Maier played his entire four-season CFL career in Calgary, helping the team to three playoff appearances with 11,685 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

There’s familiarity in the Roughriders organization from players to coaches, including offensive coordinator Marc Mueller and head coach Corey Mace. Mueller was the quarterbacks coach for Maier for his first three seasons in the CFL, building a relationship by working closely together.

“He’s responsible for my baby years in the CFL. Making sure I was as comfortable and confident going into my rookie season to give me the best opportunity possible to make that team as a rookie. The development over that first season and especially in that second season to where he was able to build me up as a player to where I was able to step into a role at a very young age, early in my career, to start games and play well,” Maier said.

“I give him a ton of credit for that. We’re very close, I refer to guys like him as a CFL brother to me. There is a very high level of respect when it comes to that and if it weren’t for his guidance early in my career, I really don’t think I’d be where I’m at right now. When I found out this opportunity was even possible, again, it was a very simple decision for me.”

Head coach Corey Mace and Maier have also crossed paths while the pivot was in his rookie season where Mace was the Stamps’ defensive line coach. The 27-year-old also is familiar with some players currently in Riderville, including receivers Shawn Bane Jr., and Colton Hunchak, and linebacker Jameer Thurman.

During 18 games last season, Maier completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 3,841 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Calgary missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after finishing last place in the entire CFL with a 5-12-1 record. The Stampeders acquired Vernon Adams Jr. this offseason for draft picks and then dealt Maier, who opted to sign with Saskatchewan prior to free agency opening in February.

“For [Saskatchewan] to go out and trade for me and put that much faith in me and really see a present and a future for me in the Green and White, that was something that hit home for me,” Maier said.

“There’s good business and then there’s business that might tow that line a little bit of being unfair and I’m a believer in fair business. As long as we were able to come to an agreement that was not only fair for the organization, but fair for my family and our life that we have, then I didn’t feel it was necessary to prolong this process.”