Ottawa Redblacks bring back former Ticats’ OL Kendrick Sartor

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor to a one-year contract, per sources.

The six-foot-seven, 316-pound blocker made six starts at right tackle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 but was released during training camp the following year. He joined the Redblacks’ expanded practice roster in September but did not finish the season with the team.

The native of Cincinnati, Ohio played five collegiate seasons at Marshall University and made 24 starts before coming to the CFL. He went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft.