Edmonton Elks sign refocused Canadian DL Jonathan Kongbo

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old who was primarily raised in Surrey, B.C. did not play in the CFL in 2024, despite teams offering contracts. He needed to find himself outside football and reflect on past issues. The Kinshasa, Zaire native believes he was too focused on his next move and wants be where his feet are moving forward.

“I learned to be present, that’s why I’m excited to come back and play my best ball,” Kongbo said.

“I started an ecommerce fresh produce export business called Trusted Produce, it ships fresh produce from the Congo and Burkina Faso. Signed a lucrative contract with Loblaws and Krown Produce as we look to expand nationally and globally.”

Kongbo was a first-round pick, fifth overall during the 2019 CFL Draft. He made 12 tackles and one sack with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a rookie prior to spending 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers. He returned to Winnipeg in 2021 and won a second Grey Cup with the team and had another stint in the NFL.

The University of Tennessee graduate signed with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and dressed for three regular season games, recording one tackle. He earned $329,168 USD while in the Mile High City.

In May 2023, Kongbo signed with his hometown B.C. Lions, although the Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded for him two weeks later. That move came after a falling out during which he questioned the franchise’s culture on social media following reports the six-foot-five, 256-pounder was not a fit in the locker room.

Kongbo made 15 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles during 18 regular season games with Hamilton in 2023. He was granted his release prior to a $15,000 off-season roster bonus on Feb. 1, 2024. That’s the last team he played on but his connection there brought him to Edmonton: Ed Hervey.