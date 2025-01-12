Blue Bombers sign all-star DL Willie Jefferson to one-year extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with veteran all-star defensive end Willie Jefferson.

The 33-year-old was scheduled to become a free agent in February but will return to Winnipeg for his sixth season.

Jefferson was named to the All-CFL team for a sixth time in 2024 after leading the club in quarterback sacks with six – the fourth time in five seasons he has led the team – while adding 25 defensive tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and adding 10 pass knockdowns. He followed that up in the Grey Cup loss to Toronto with six tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss, forced fumble and interception.

Jefferson’s 43 career sacks as a Blue Bomber rank him tied for sixth all-time in franchise history with Michael Gray. His 74 total career sacks currently ranks 29th in CFL history. Jefferson is also the only player in CFL history with at least 50 sacks and 50 pass knockdowns, with his 78 knockdowns ranking fourth all time.

Jefferson has played in 155 CFL games, including 80 with the Blue Bombers, and has three Grey Cup rings (Edmonton, 2015; Winnipeg 2019, 2021).

A Winnipeg resident, he is also one of the team’s most visible players in the community and has been the recipient of both the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ (2022) and the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend’ Award (2023).