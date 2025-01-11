Philadelphia Eagles organic connection with MyFitnessPal

The Philadelphia Eagles have followed Jason Kelce’s leadership and are using MyFitnessPal to help the team perform at an elite level on the field.

When Kelce’s not wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers gear to support his former University of Cincinnati teammate Zach Collaros, he’s tracking calories and protein intake with MyFitnessPal. He’s used the nutrition tracking app to slim down from his NFL playing weight.

“I personally don’t subscribe to doing extreme diets,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast during episode 80. “I downloaded MyFitnessPal and started tracking calories. I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake — so I keep my muscle — and limit the calories, you’ll start to lose weight. That’s the plan.”

Turns out the Eagles had been using MyFitnessPal for several season with the team making the partnership official in September. Canadian defensive back Sydney Brown used the app to rehab from an ACL tear suffered in his rookie season. The London, ON native returned to the field in less than one year — 296 days to be exact — to help Philadelphia win the NFC East.

Brown’s teammate on offence, Saquon Barkley had his best season as a pro after signing with the Eagles in free agency. He became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, joining an exclusive group. Perhaps his nutrition helped him pull off an insane reverse hurdle in a highlight that went viral and was added to Madden 25 as a move in the video game.

“Our athletes recognize the impact that MyFitnessPal has on their performance, as demonstrated by how they highly-rate our organization’s nutrition program through the NFLPA,” Eagles executive chef, James Sirles said.

“Players who are interested in a long career understand how big of a role nutrition plays in keeping them strong. Nutrition is key to having energy, stamina, and longevity on the field and MyFitnessPal is a trusted tool for the entire Eagles organization.”

MyFitnessPal can be a game-changer for anyone. After using the app for a week, it was easy to notice my daily sodium and cholesterol intakes were too high based on my body type. Even though I try to eat healthy on a regular basis, MyFitnessPal has already helped me dial in my fuel intake. This has noticeably boosted my energy level — you don’t put regular gas in a Porsche 911.

It’s not about eating the most healthy foods all the time either. MyFitnessPal can educate what exactly an occasional oatmeal raisin cookie puts into you body. That way you can make informed decisions when consuming all kinds of food. The app makes tracking what you eat simple with the ability to scan your meal, plug it in and keep going while creating your own personal food database.

While at the Eagles home game on Sunday, December 8 with the MyFitnessPal team, one fan recognized the group and shared his story about losing over 30 pounds in a matter of months using the app. He was excited to connect with MyFitnessPal people, especially because tracking nutrition changed his life for the better and propelled him to reach new fitness goals plus improving his quality of life.

That resonated with me and proved the impact MyFitnessPal can have on everyone’s life.