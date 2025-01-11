Edmonton Elks sign OL Martez Ivey to two-year contract extension

The Edmonton Elks have signed offensive lineman Martez Ivey to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, per sources.

The 29-year-old received a $40,000 signing bonus as part of $170,000 in hard money for the 2025 season with an additional $15,000 available in playtime incentives. In 2026, his scheduled compensation includes $185,000 in hard money with an additional $15,000 available in playtime incentives.

Ivey has spent the last three years in the Alberta capital, including starting 18 games at left tackle during the regular season in 2024. He has turned into a high-level blindside protector in the CFL. He’s dressed for 34 games in Green and Gold.

The Apopka, Fla. native started his three-down league career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, dressing one game with the team. He was traded to Edmonton prior to the 2022 season and played 15 games for the Elks, making eight starts at right tackle and seven starts at left tackle.

The six-foot-three, 305-pound blocker was twice named second-team All-Southeastern Conference at the University of Florida. He went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Ivey also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

Edmonton lock’s down its premier left tackle to help Canadian quarterback Tre Ford enter his first season as the unquestioned starter with the Elks.