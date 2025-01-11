DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 in Bonuses for Texans v. Chargers

Bettors new to DraftKings can use the promo code for up to $1,250 in bonuses for the NFL playoffs.
Customers can click the DraftKings link below to opt into the various promotions offered.
Offer valid in the U.S. only.
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
DraftKings is one of the nation’s leading sportsbooks, offering a mobile sportsbook in 24 states and Washington, D.C. If you haven’t used DK’s sportsbook app yet, now is the perfect time to try it.
3DownNation‘s DraftKings wild-card weekend promo gives you three different bet bonuses:
- A $50 bonus bet when you make your first deposit of at least $5
- Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) when you place your first bet of at least $5
- A 20% deposit match up to $1,000
The bonuses could be worth up to $1,250, which is a nice contingency if you’re looking at some enticing parlays for C.J. Stroud, Justin Herbert, Nico Collins, Ladd McConkey, Joe Mixon, and J.K. Dobbins.
DraftKings promo code steps
There are a few steps to take to maximize the promotion.
Deposit bonus
- A deposit of at least $5 will earn a $20 bonus bet
First-bet bonus
- To earn the eight $25 bets, you’ll need to place a $5 wager
- The bonus bets will appear in your account instantly once you make the bet, no matter if you win or lose
- Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them
- Qualifying wagers include moneyline, spread, player props, over/under, same-game parlays, traditional parlays, and live bets
Deposit match
- Match of 20% of your first deposit up to $1,000
- The bonus is available to use once you wager 25 times your original wager amount (“25x playthrough”)
- You can’t get this bonus if you set up your account in Massachusetts
Best bets for DraftKings promo code.
At publishing, the Chargers were a favourite to win at -3. The team finished the season on an impressive 8-3 run. However, the team went 1-3 against playoff teams during that stretch, losing to Kansas City, Baltimore, and Tampa Bay.
Houston, on the other hand, struggled through its final 11 games, going 5-6 and losing to the Jets and Titans, and going 0-3 against playoff teams. Baltimore decimated the Texans 31-2 on Christmas Day.
DK odds favour the running game in this matchup. Texans running back Joe Mixon is favoured to score the first TD of the game, scoring an anytime TD and scoring at least two TDs, followed by J.K. Dobbins.
An anytime Justin Herbert rushing TD sits at +400 at publishing, an attractive four-times payoff for a bonus bet.