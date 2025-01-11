Bet365 Bonus Code for Steelers vs. Ravens in NFL Playoffs

New bettors looking to sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code will be able to choose from two welcome bonuses for this weekend’s NFL games.

3DownNation has partnered with bet365 to offer welcome bonuses worth up to $1,000.

Offer valid in the U.S. only.

bet365 bonus code details

Clicking on the above signup link for bet365 provides two different promos you can choose from: a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a $150 bonus bet.

$1,000 first-bet safety net

bet365’s $1,000 first-bet safety promo from 3DownNation provides up to a $1,000 bonus bet equal to your first bet if you lose. For example, if you bet $50 on the Steelers moneyline and lose, bet365 will deposit a $50 bonus bet to your account within one hour of when your losing bet settles.

There are a few easy rules you’ll need to follow to be eligible for the promo:

You must be a new user

You have to deposit at least $10 and enter the promo code when you sign up.

Your bonus bet expires within seven days of it appearing in your account

After you receive your safety-net bonus bet, you can use it by tapping “Use Bonus Bets” on your bet slip. If your bonus bet wins, you only get your winnings and not the dollar amount of the bonus bet.

$150 bonus bet

Your second option with the 3DownNation promo is earning a $150 bonus bet by depositing at least $10 into your account and making a first bet of at least $5 on a straight bet, parlay, or same-game parlay.

There are two main rules for using your $150 bonus bet:

Odds must be -500 or greater.

Your $150 bonus is not included in payouts if your bonus bets win

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Download the bet365 sportsbook app and sign up for a new account. You’ll have to provide your address, birthday, Social Security number and other personal information so bet365 can validate your account. Once validated, you can make a deposit to your account and add the promo code.

Ravens vs. Steelers betting preview

The Ravens and Steelers are bitter divisional rivals, but oddsmakers believe this game isn’t going to be close. The Ravens are a 10-point favorite.

During the regular season, the Steelers and Ravens split their series. Pittsburgh won the first game 19-16. The Ravens decimated the Steelers 34-17 in the second game.

The Steelers enter the game on a four-game skid, while Baltimore finished the season on a 5-1 run in which they beat three playoff teams.