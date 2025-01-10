You don’t have to Beg: Stamps extend All-CFL receiver Reggie Begelton through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran receiver Reggie Begelton to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026.

The 31-year-old caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, earning his third All-CFL selection. He was already under contract for 2025.

“I am thrilled to extend my journey with the Calgary Stampeders and contribute to our quest for success,” Begelton said in a statement. “I believe wholeheartedly in our team’s potential and I can’t wait to bring our fans the victories we all strive for. Go Stamps Go.”

The Lamar University alum was voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents’ Ring award in 2024 for demonstrating excellence on and off the field.

“Reggie has been one of our most consistent and productive players and we’re excited to extend him through the 2026 season,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said as part of the announcement.

Begelton first signed with the Stampeders in 2017 and returned to Calgary in 2021 after a stint with the Green Bay Packers. In 86 career CFL games, he has notched 421 receptions for 5,595 yards and 28 touchdowns. In four playoff contests, Begelton has 22 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.