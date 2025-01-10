Toronto Argonauts trade DL Folarin Orimolade to Calgary Stampeders for Canadian LB Cameron Judge

The Toronto Argonauts have traded American defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade to the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge, per sources.

Orimolade made 17 defensive tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble with the Argonauts this past season, helping the team win the 111th Grey Cup.

The five-foot-nine, 229-pound Washington, D.C. native started his career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 and spent four seasons with the team prior to signing with Toronto as a free agent in 2023.

The 29-year-old has made 105 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions over 68 career regular-season CFL games, winning two Grey Cups. He was named East Division all-star in 2023.

Judge made 73 defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble with the Stamps this past season, starting all 18 regular-season games at weak-side linebacker.

The 30-year-old Montreal, Que. native was originally the second-overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft coming out of UCLA. He has earned one All-CFL selection and recorded 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one touchdown over 100 career regular-season CFL games.

Orimolade was the highest-paid defensive lineman in the CFL last season, earning $240,000 in hard money, while Judge made $186,000. Both players are under contract for 2025.