Ottawa Redblacks sign DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV to one-year extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed veteran defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-four, 265-pound defender made 52 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and two forced fumbles over 18 regular-season games in 2024. He also made two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one sack during the team’s East Semi-Final loss to Toronto.

“Lorenzo has solidified himself as one of the CFL’s most disruptive pass rushers since he joined us in 2022,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “He is a dominant presence on our defensive line and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back for the 2025 season.”

The 32-year-old native of Sacramento, Calif. has made 137 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, 34 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 76 regular-season CFL games as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Redblacks.

“I’m proud to be with RNation for another year. I can’t wait to create more memories together, and continue building on our success last season,” said Mauldin. “We were close last year, and close is never what we loved for. We want to shoot for reaching our goal, and that’s the 2025 Grey Cup.”