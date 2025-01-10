Montreal Alouettes sign K David Côté to a one-year contract extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian kicker David Côté to a contract extension that will see him remain with the team through the 2025 season.

The Quebec City, Que. native only played in four games last season due to a lower-body injury suffered early in the season. The 28-year-old went nine-for-ten on his field goal attempts while accumulating 1,149 yards on 18 kickoffs.

In 2023, Cote connected on 86.3 percent of his field goals, finishing fourth in the CFL in that category. The six-foot-four, 215-pounder led the league with 16 field goals of more than 40 yards and finished the year with a kickoff average of 62.4 yards. The Canadian made five field goals in the playoffs that season, helping the Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup over Winnipeg.

Drafted in the fifth round, 45th overall, by the Alouettes in the 2021 CFL Draft, the Université Laval product was named the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in his first year with the club.