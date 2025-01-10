Hec Crighton Trophy-winning QB Taylor Elgersma headlines 16 Canadians participating in 2025 College Gridiron Showcase

16 Canadian pro football hopefuls are slated to gather in Texas this weekend for the 2025 College Gridiron Showcase, including Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma.

The six-foot-six, 212-pound pivot won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2024 as the top player in U Sports football while leading the Golden Hawks to a berth in the Vanier Cup, coming up short of a national title against Laval. In 13 games, he completed 293-of-397 passes (73.8 percent) for 4,252 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while rushing 49 times for 245 yards and seven majors.

The native of London, Ont. has been named the Most Valuable Player in Ontario University Athletics (OUA) each of the last two seasons, earning second-team All-Canadian honours in 2023 and a first-team selection in 2024. In 39 career collegiate games, he has connected on 769-of-1,072 attempts (71.7 percent) for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions while running 122 times for 572 yards and 18 scores.

Elgersma is considered a legitimate CFL prospect due to his unique size and arm talent — a rarity for a U Sports quarterback. He will use his time at CGS to elevate his profile amongst NFL talent evaluators in the hopes of earning an opportunity south of the border.

Canadian QBs have seen mixed results at the event in recent years, with current Edmonton Elks starter and former Hec Crighton Trophy winner Tre Ford becoming the eighth overall pick in the CFL Draft after participating in 2022. Mike Beaudry and Josiah Joseph also performed at that year’s event but went undrafted. Casey Bauman earned an NFL free-agent opportunity with the Los Angeles Chargers after catching scouts’ attention in 2024 but was not selected by a CFL team.

Also participating in the all-star event this year are receiver Ethan Jordan; offensive linemen Sam Carson, Dre Doiron, and Connor Klassen; defensive tackles Brandon Davies-Lyon and Darien Newell; defensive ends Hayden Harris, Jeremiah Ojo, Kolade Amusan, and Silas Hubert; linebackers Jaylen Smith and Devin Veresuk; and defensive back Jackson Findlay, Eric Cumberbatch, and Ashton Miller-Melancon.

Jordan was Elgersma’s top target with the Golden Hawks in 2024 and became the 18th player in U Sports history to record 1,000 yards receiving in an eight-game regular season. The native of Chatham, Ont. was prolific through three seasons as a starting receiver, hauling in 243 receptions for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns in 34 games. The five-foot-11, 166-pound target was named a first-team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024, while taking home second-team honours in 2022.

Carson has played the last two seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, starting eight of the nine games he appeared in at left tackle in 2024 and allowing just a single sack with 10 total pressures. The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker transferred to the Warhawks in 2023 after beginning his collegiate career with his hometown University of Calgary, starting 14 games over two years. He is the son of Dinos’ offensive line coach, Paul Carson, and the brother of former Argos’ draft pick, Matt Carson.

Doiron chose to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility after spending the past three seasons at the University of Kansas, where he appeared in 14 games but saw action on just 34 total offensive snaps. The London, Ont. native transferred from the University at Buffalo following his redshirt freshman season in 2021 where he started 10 of the 12 games he played at right tackle, allowing three sacks and 36 total pressures.

Klassen has started 19 games at right tackle for the University of Regina over the last two seasons, helping the Rams on an unlikely national semi-final run in 2024. Prior to making the move to U Sports, the product of Big River, Sask. played three seasons in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) with the Regina Thunder, where he was twice named a Prairie Conference all-star and earned a first-team All-Canadian selection in 2022. The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker participated in training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier that same season as a territorial exemption.

Davies-Lyon has played four seasons for York University primarily at nose tackle, compiling 15.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries, and a batted pass in 29 games. The six-foot-six, 290-pound native of Oshawa, Ont. converted to offensive line halfway through the 2024 campaign and started the final five games at right guard.

Newell has appeared in 37 games over four season at Queen’s University, racking up 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two batted passes, and a forced fumble for the Gaels. The native of Brampton, Ont. is a three-time OUA all-star and received first-team All-Canadian recognition in each of the past two seasons, in addition to a second-team selection in 2022. The six-foot-three, 309-pound pass rusher was the 19th ranked prospect in the CFL’s summer scouting bureau rankings.

Harris was born and raised in Mill Creek, Wash. but recently entered the 2025 CFL Draft thanks to his mother, who grew up in Regina, Sask. The six-foot-five, 255-pound edge rusher has amassed 84 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 28 games at the University of Montana, earning second-team All-Big Sky honours in 2024. He began his college career at UCLA, appearing in just three games over four seasons without recording a stat.

Ojo was the top down lineman in the RSEQ last season, earning his second consecutive first-team All-Canadian selection. The homegrown pass rusher for the Université de Montréal has recorded 71 defensive tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three batted passes, and an interception in 31 games, helping the Carabins to a Vanier Cup win in 2023. The six-foot-three, 236-pound defensive end was the 14th-ranked prospect on the CFL’s summer scouting bureau list.

Amusan comes from Woodbury, Minn. but qualifies as a National for the CFL Draft after spending the past three seasons at the University of Windsor. In 23 career U Sports games, the six-foot-three, 240-pound pass rusher notched 52 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while earning back-to-back second-team All-Canadian selections. He began his college career at the University of South Dakota in 2017 before a stint Highland Community College, eventually moving to Davenport University in 2021. The JUCO transfer posted 18 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass deflection in 10 games for the NCAA Division II program before moving to Canada.

Hubert has spent four seasons rushing off the edge for Queen’s University, being named a first-team All-Canadian in 2022 and twice earning OUA all-star recognition. The six-foot-five, 260-pound defender compiled 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six batted passes in 33 games with the Gaels. Born in Champaign, Ill. but raised in Norwood, Ont., he follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Owen, who attended CGS in 2024 before being drafted in the eighth round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Smith was a third-team All-AAC selection in 2024 following an outstanding senior season at the University of North Texas that saw him become one of just two Canadians to surpass 100 tackles at the FBS level since 2019. The Hamilton, Ont. product has been a versatile piece over four seasons with the Mean Green, notching 160 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and two interception while playing in the box and covering the slot. The five-foot-11, 230-pound hybrid linebacker was the 20th-ranked prospect in the CFL’s first scouting bureau rankings.

Veresuk has been a four-year contributor for his hometown University of Windsor, earning second-team OUA all-star recognition in each of the last two seasons. In 27 games with the Lancers, the six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker has collected 181 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, and one interception. He was the 15th-ranked prospect on the CFL’s summer scouting bureau list.

Findlay was named the OUA’s top defensive player in 2024, earning second-team All-Canadian recognition at safety after a first-team selection in 2023. In four seasons at Western University, the native of North Vancouver, B.C. recorded 182 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, 25 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. A potential fourth-generation CFL player, the six-foot-three, 203-pound DB is currently the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2025 Draft.

Cumberbatch was limited by injury last season after earning first-team All-Canadian honours at halfback of the University of Ottawa in 2023. The two-time OUA all-star from Alexandria, Ont. has seen action in 31 games for the Gee-Gees, recording 99.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 15 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Miller-Melancon earned first-team All-Canadian honours at halfback in 2022 and picked up three OUA all-star selections during his time at Queen’s University. The native of Montreal, Que. played 40 career games for the Gaels, making 150 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 27 pass breakups, and 16 interceptions.

A fixture of the collegiate all-star circuit since 2014, CGS has helped launch hundreds of players to the professional level since its inception. Notable Canadians who have participated in the game include the reigning Most Outstanding Player, Brady Oliveira, All-CFL cornerback Tyrell Ford, and NFL undrafted free agent, Theo Benedet.

Players will report to Fort Worth on Friday for measurements, interviews, and orientation ahead of a day of positional practices on Saturday. A full scrimmage will take place on Sunday, January 12 with all 32 NFL franchises and nine CFL teams expected to be in attendance, as well as representatives from the UFL and WWE.

3DownNation will be on hand to witness all the action for a fourth consecutive year. Check back on Monday for a full recap of the Canadian performances, as well as interviews with key players in the lead-up to the 2025 CFL Draft.