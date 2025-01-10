The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added former Edmonton Elks general manager Brock Sunderland to their front office staff.

The Great Falls, Mon. native joins Winnipeg as a senior director of player personnel after serving as Edmonton general manager from 2017 to 2021. Before his stop in the Alberta capital, Sunderland was an assistant general manager with the Ottawa Redblacks for four seasons, helping the team capture the 2016 Grey Cup.

Sunderland first joined the CFL as a scout for the Montreal Alouettes in 2004 before becoming the team’s director of scouting, a position he held through 2007. He has also worked in the NFL, serving as a pro scout with the New York Jets from 2008 to 2012.

The Blue Bombers also added two others with extensive CFL backgrounds, both of whom will hold the title of senior director of player personnel: Jim Jauch and Eric Deslauriers.

Jauch joins Winnipeg’s front office after spending the last three years with the B.C. Lions as their director of U.S. scouting. Jauch has connections to the Blue Bombers organization, as he is the son of former player and head coach Ray Jauch.

Juach started his post-playing career as a college scout with the San Diego Chargers in 1994, before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2006. He was then promoted to associate director of college and pro scouting, a position he held until 2010. Jauch then joined the New York Jets as a national scout until 2018 before coming to Canada.

Deslauriers comes to Winnipeg after serving as the senior director of football operations and player personnel with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 43-year-old joined the team’s personnel department in 2016 as a football operations assistant and scout. He was promoted to the role of player personnel coordinator in 2019 and became the director of football operations the following year.

Deslauriers had been with the organization since 2006 when he was a first-round pick out of Eastern Michigan University. He played 115 career regular-season games with the Alouettes and made 99 receptions for 1,334 yards and three touchdowns.

The native of Gatineau, Que. won two Grey Cups as a player and one as a member of Montreal’s personnel department.

“All three of these individuals have experience in scouting and finding talented football players,” said General Manager Kyle Walters in a press release. “We are very pleased to add them all to our scouting group, having them work closely with Danny McManus, and look forward to training camp in May.”