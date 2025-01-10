Edmonton Elks release American receiver Dillon Mitchell

The Edmonton Elks have released wide receiver Dillon Mitchell.

The 27-year-old had spent the last three seasons in the Green and Gold and appeared in all 18 games last season. Mitchell set or tied career-highs across the board last season with 58 receptions for 727 yards and four touchdowns, finishing fourth on the team in receiving.

In his three years with the Elks, the former Oregon Duck played in 45 games and caught 130 passes for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 535 yards and 31 punts for 254 yards.