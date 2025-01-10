Edmonton Elks confirm coaching staff for 2025 season, announce return of former receiver Jason Tucker

The Edmonton Elks have announced their coaching staff ahead of the 2025 CFL season.

The full list:

Mark Kilam – Head Coach

Jordan Maksymic – Offensive Coordinator, Assistant Head Coach

J.C. Sherritt – Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach

Demetrious Maxie – Special Teams Coordinator, Defensive Assistant

Stephen Sorrells – Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator

Jason Tucker – Receivers Coach

Aaron Grymes – Defensive Backs Coach

Trysten Dyce – Running Backs Coach, Offensive Assistant

Des Catellier – Special Teams Assistant

Danny Nesbitt – Defensive Quality Control Coach

Edmonton confirmed the hirings of Maksymic and Sherritt as offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. Maksymic returns to the Green and Gold after previously serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2016 to 2019, and spending the past four seasons as the B.C. Lions offensive coordinator.

Sherritt joins the Elks as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after working on a Saskatchewan Roughriders unit that forced a league-high 49 turnovers and boasted the top-ranked rush defence.

The Elks’ lone returning coach from the 2024 season is Stephen Sorrells, who will retain his title as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The veteran coach enters his ninth season in the CFL and third as a member of the Elks.

Maxie returns to Edmonton after capturing the 111th Grey Cup last season as the Toronto Argonauts Defensive Line Coach. Maxie held various titles with Edmonton from 2013 to 2023 and will see expanded responsibilities as special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

Former Edmonton receiver Tucker also rejoins the Double E after four seasons with the B.C. Lions as the club’s receivers coach. Tucker will now serve as the Edmonton’s receivers Coach, a position he held with the organization in 2019 and from 2009-2010.

Also coming over from the Lions is Dyce who will be Edmonton’s running back coach. The son of long-time CFL head coach Bob Dyce, Trysten moves to Alberta after three seasons as B.C.’s running back coach.

Grymes returns after retiring from playing in 2024 and joining Edmonton’s staff as an assistant coach and community ambassador. The 33-year-old will now take on the role of defensive backs coach in 2025.

Catellier moves across the province after spending the previous two seasons apart of the Stampeders organization. The former Manitoba Bisons quarterback joined Calgary as a quality control coach in 2023, before becoming the teams’ offensive and special teams assistant coach last season.

Rounding out the Elks 2025 coaching staff will be newcomer Danny Nesbitt as the team’s defensive quality control coach. Nesbitt joins the organization after spending the previous three seasons with the University of Alberta, with the last two as the program’s special teams coordinator.