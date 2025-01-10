Drew Allemang to join Ottawa Redblacks in personnel role: sources

Veteran CFL personnel man Drew Allemang is set to join the personnel department with the Ottawa Redblacks, per sources.

The native of Hamilton, Ont. spent the past 17 years with the Tiger-Cats after first being hired as an assistant equipment manager in 2008. He steadily moved up the team’s ranks, earning promotions to coordinator of football operations, player development coordinator, head Canadian scout, director of scouting, assistant general manager, and co-manager of football operations.

This past season, Allemang served as Hamilton’s assistant general manager and director of Canadian Scouting.

The Redblacks had a vacancy in their personnel department after it was announced that Alex Russell had left the team to become the director of scouting with the Tiger-Cats.

Shawn Burke, Ottawa’s general manager, worked alongside Allemang in Hamilton for 14 years in a variety of roles.

Allemang is the son of Marv Allemang, who played 14 seasons with Hamilton, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.