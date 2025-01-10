Blue Bombers sign DB Jamal Parker to one-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Jamal Parker to a one-year contract extension for the 2025 season.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February. The five-foot-eight, 177-pound cover man returns for his fourth season with the Bombers, although he missed last year with a knee injury.

The Pennsauken, NJ native can can play cornerback and halfback. He first signed with Winnipeg on May 15, 2022 and dressed for 13 games as a rookie, as well as both playoff contests.

He returned in 2023 and appeared in eight games, taking over as the starting corner for the final three contests as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup. The Kent State product was expected to challenge for a starting job in 2024 but suffered a knee injury in training camp.

The 26-year-old Parker has played in 20 games for the Blue Bombers, registering 50 defensive tackles, 11 more on special teams, while adding one interception and one sack. He has also filled in as a returner on occasion, with 295 yards on 24 punt returns and five kickoff returns for 66 yards.