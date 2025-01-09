Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ REC Ontaria Wilson signs with New York Jets

The New York Jets have signed Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiver Ontaria Wilson to a reserve futures contract for the 2025 season, per sources.

Wilson was released by the Bombers on Thursday afternoon to pursue the NFL opportunity. He worked out for the Jets on Monday, December 23, which was his only tryout with a team south of the border.

The 25-year-old caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular season games as a CFL rookie, helping the Blue and Gold reach the Grey Cup for the fifth straight season. The six-foot-one, 175-pound target finished ninth in receiving yards league-wide and second on his team behind Canadian Nic Demski.

The Ashburn, Ga. native played 51 collegiate games at Florida State University where he caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but was released during final roster cuts.

CFL rules stipulate any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Bombers retain Wilson’s exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.