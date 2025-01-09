Saskatchewan Roughriders’ OL Trevor Reid signs with Minnesota Vikings

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive lineman Trevor Reid has signed a reserve futures contract with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2025 season.

Reid was released by the Riders on Tuesday in order to pursue NFL opportunities. He worked out for the Vikings on December 31, in addition to other tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old native of Griffin, Ga. started all 18 regular-season games for the Riders at left tackle this past season, his first in the CFL. He helped Saskatchewan finish second in the West Division at 9-8-1 as part of an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks, which ranked fourth-best league-wide.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he was a two-year starter at left tackle. He went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft before stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

CFL rules stipulate that any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Riders will retain Reid’s exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.

In addition to signing Reid, the Vikings also added Canadian-American quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice roster after waiving him on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has thrown for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions over six NFL seasons with Minnesota, the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Denver Broncos, earning just over $5 million as a backup.

Rypien was born in Spokane, Wash. but is eligible for dual citizenship. He is the nephew of Calgary, Alta. native Mark Rypien, who spent 15 seasons at quarterback in the NFL was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVI.