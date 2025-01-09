Saskatchewan Roughriders extend CFL special teams tackle leader A.J. Allen

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker A.J. Allen to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Regina through 2025.

The six-foot, 225-pound defender tied for the CFL lead with 22 special teams tackles last season, becoming the first Roughrider to lead in that category since 2005. Through 18 regular season games, he added seven defensive tackles and recorded a pick-six in Week 19 against B.C.

Allen was selected by the Roughriders with the 35th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 CFL Draft. He has appeared in 42 games with the club, recording 32 defensive tackles, 47 special teams tackles, and one interception.

Collegiately, Allen played five seasons at the University of Guelph where he was named the OUA’s Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player, a first-team All-Canadian and an OUA all-star in 2021. In five seasons with the Gryphons, he amassed 122 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The 26-year-old worked out for the Denver Broncos last month but did not sign an NFL contract. He was scheduled to hit free agency in February.