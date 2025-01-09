Ottawa Redblacks hire Rick Campbell as special teams coordinator

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Rick Campbell as their new special team coordinator.

Campbell was hired as Ottawa’s head coach when the team was an expansion franchise in 2014, a role he held for six years. He posted a 44-62-2 record with the team, which made three Grey Cup appearances during his tenure, winning one in 2016. Campbell was also named the league’s Coach of the Year in 2015.

The 54-year-old departed the Redblacks following the 2019 season and was hired as the head coach of the B.C. Lions. He also took on the added role of co-general manager when the CFL returned to the field following the pandemic and led the team to a 38-30 record over four seasons before being fired on Nov. 20, 2024.

In total, the Spokane, Wa. native, who was been a Canadian citizen since 2011, has gone 82-92-2 as a CFL head coach with one Grey Cup victory.

The son of legendary CFL head coach Hugh Campbell got his first coaching job in the league with Edmonton as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator, a job he held for six seasons. He later served as Edmonton’s defensive coordinator, Winnipeg’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator, Calgary’s running backs coach, Edmonton’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, and Calgary’s defensive coordinator, winning two Grey Cups as an assistant.

The special teams coordinator position in Ottawa was vacant as Cory McDiarmid, who spent the past three years with the Redblacks, left to take the same role with the Lions.