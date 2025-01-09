Edmonton Elks’ DE Elliott Brown to sign with Arizona Cardinals: report

Former Edmonton Elks defensive end Elliott Brown will sign with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from 880 CHED’s Dave Campbell.

The Elks released the six-foot-four, 225-pound pass rusher on Wednesday to pursue NFL opportunities. He worked out for the Cardinals on Tuesday, December 17 and also had a tryout with the Denver Broncos.

The native of Odenton, Md. started all 18 regular-season games with the Elks in 2024, recording 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and one forced fumble. As a rookie in 2023, he made 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble over nine games.

The 26-year-old played five seasons at the University of Virginia where he made 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception over 53 games. He broke out as a senior in 2021, making five starts and recording 42 total tackles and three sacks.

CFL rules stipulate that any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Elks will retain Brown’s exclusive CFL rights for 2025.