B.C. Lions grant veteran RB William Stanback early release

The B.C. Lions have granted veteran American running back William Stanback his release.

The 30-year-old ball carrier was set to hit free agency in February. It became clear that the Lions would not be offering him a new contract after they signed James Butler on Thursday afternoon, prompting the incumbent’s early release to explore other opportunities.

Stanback joined the Lions ahead of the 2024 season and had a career year in orange and black. Through 18 games, he carried the ball 231 times for 1,175 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 46 passes for 413 yards and two majors.

The six-foot, 233-pound runner spent the first five seasons of his career with Montreal, interrupted only by an unsuccessful stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He recorded 625 carries for 3,716 yards and 11 touchdowns over 62 regular season games with the Alouettes, twice being named a CFL all-star and winning the Grey Cup in 2023.