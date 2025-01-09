Assistant general manager Drew Allemang not returning to Ticats

Long-time Canadian scout and assistant general manager Drew Allemang will not be returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025, the team announced in an exclusive newsletter for their season ticket holders on Thursday.

Allemang had been a member of the Ticats’ organization for 17 seasons, first joining the franchise as an assistant equipment manager in 2008. The native Hamiltonian moved over to the personnel side as coordinator of football operations the following season and rose through the ranks to become director of Canadian scouting in 2013. He added assistant general manager to his title in 2016 and served as the team’s de-facto co-GM alongside Shawn Burke from 2019 until 2021.

A highly respected evaluator of national talent, Allemang grew up around the CFL while his father, Marv, played 14 seasons with the Ticats, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. His brother, Matt, is still Hamilton’s video coordinator.

The Ticats have undergone significant changes to their football operations this offseason, with Ted Goveia joining the team as its new general manager. Former general manager Ed Hervey left for the same role with the Edmonton Elks, taking assistant general manager and director of player personnel Spencer Zimmerman, assistant director of player personnel Spencer Boehm, and player personnel consultant Rich Massaro with him.