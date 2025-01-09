All-star LB Adarius Pickett on track to be ready for CFL training camp

All-star defender Adarius Pickett has been working diligently while rehabbing his torn Achilles and he’s on track to be ready for CFL training camp in May.

Pickett suffered the injury in his right leg on Ottawa’s first defensive snap during a Week 15 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Through a little over 12 regular-season games, he recorded 52 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception in 2024.

Despite missing over five matchups, the UCLA graduate earned East Division all-star status at strong-side linebacker. The native of Berkeley, Calif. was the highest-paid secondary player in the CFL this past year.

The five-foot-eleven, 210-pound defender spent his first three CFL seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. He was named a league all-star and the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player with the Boatmen in 2023.

The 28-year-old has made 253 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 59 career CFL games. He’s a pending free agent after signing a one-year contract with the Redblacks last February.